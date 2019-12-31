5 New Year's resolutions you are definitely going to break this year

The obvious talk of the town at this time of the year is how many new year resolutions does one have. However, as time has proven, humans are most untrustworthy creatures for any promise, let alone new year resolutions.
So, if you’ve made a list for yourself to swear by for the year 2020, here are the top 5 resolutions that have always ended up in the bin. So, save your time, and avoid these 5 resolutions at least and don’t be disappointed with yourself.
Finding true love
Finding love seems to be the only purpose of life for many. People hope to be able to find their special someone after every year of heartbreak and loneliness.
Love doesn’t necessarily come planned, it won’t be waiting at your doorstep the very next morning of New Year’s Eve. It’ll probably crash into you while rushing to work or meet you when you least expect it. So, sit back and let the universe do its work.
Getting a gym membership is easy, being regular at it isn’t.
Gymming has the world parted with some whose life depends on doing the dumb bells every day and then the others whose life depends on the sacred tomorrow when they are sure they will start gymming.
Giving up on alcohol? How about a No?
New Year’s time is when even non-heavy drinkers let loose and get drunk to their fullest. If this is the time you plan on giving up alcohol, maybe you should at least not speak it out loud.
Pledging to not overthink or be stress-free for the next year
Stressing over little things is the new norm of having a life, if you hope to be stress-free in all terms, you might have to give up your city life and start living like a sanyasi. It is better to have a more planned year than planning to not be stressful.
Got a new hobby? Is it sleeping?
Getting a new hobby was one of the most common New Year's resolutions some time back. Every person wanted to have a hobby they can brag about and maybe actually do it once every two months. However, hobby building isn’t that easy. Especially with the best way to have fun is Netflix and Chill, maybe watching a documentary on how to sustain a hobby should be your resolution.
