5 members of a family killed in car-truck collision

Srinagar: Five members of a family were killed and two injured when their car collided head on with a truck in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Wednesday, police said.

The collision between the two vehicles, which were coming from opposite directions, took place at Khudwani bypass in Kulgam in the wee hours, a police official said.

He said the family of seven, hailing from Kargil, was on its way to Jammu. Five members of the family -- Mohammad Abdullah, his daughters Mehsoora and Amina, Mohammad Hussain and Kaneeza -- died on the spot, the official said.

Two other members of the family -- Ghulam Hassan and Nargis -- were seriously injured in the collision. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital.