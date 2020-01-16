5 killed as train ploughs through bullock cart in Bihar

At least five persons were killed and two others seriously injured on Thursday when a train ploughed through the bullock cart they were riding in Samastipur district, a senior official said.

The mishap took place "near a manned level crossing gate near Hasanpur Road in Samastipur-Khagaria section of Samastipur Division at 1550 hours", said Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of the East Central Railway zone.