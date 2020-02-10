5 including three children injured in blast at Patna house

Patna: Three children and two women were injured as a blast rocked a house in Patna on Monday, said police who suspect it to be that of an LPG cylinder.

The incident happened around 8 am in Salimpur Ahra in Gandhi Maidan police station area, they said.

The injured have been admitted to the Patna Medical College and Hospital, and condition of one of them is stated to be serious, said D Amarkesh, City Superintendent of Police (Central).