 5 Including 17-Yr-Old Girl Killed In 4 Separate Road Incidents In Jammu & Kashmir
Road incidents occurred in the Samba, Poonch, and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 03:13 PM IST
Representational image

Jammu: Five people, including a minor girl, were killed in four separate road incidents in the Samba, Poonch, and Ramban districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Details Of All The Incidents

Two sadhus, Baba Bhim Giri, 55, and Suresh Kumar, 52, both residents of Narwal bypass, were killed when their two-wheeler was hit by a truck coming from the wrong side on a bridge in Samba along the Jammu-Pathankot highway, they said.

The accident took place around 10 am when the two were headed towards Pathankot. The driver of the truck, which was on its way to Jammu, fled the scene and efforts are on to arrest him, police said.

In the Surankote area of Poonch, a passenger vehicle driven by 26-year-old Mohd Naseer Khan skidded off the road and fell into an over-100-metre gorge near his house in Bufliaz around 11.30 am. He died on the spot.

A 17-year-old girl, identified as Saboora Rafiq, was killed when she was hit by a speeding truck near the Banihal court complex along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district, police said, adding, they have arrested the driver.

In another incident in Ramban along the same highway, a driver was killed and two passengers injured, when a rashly driven truck hit a parked dumper near Dalwas. They said the injured were rushed to hospital, while efforts are on to identify the deceased truck driver.

