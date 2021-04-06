5 fighters killed in gunbattle: Naxals

Raipur
In a press note on Tuesday, the CPI (Maoists) Dandkaranya special zonal committee claimed five of their fighters were killed in the fierce encounter that took place in Bijapur’s Tarrem. It said if the government wants them to free the jawan, declare the names of arbitrators. The jawan is still in their captivity, it claimed.
“We will release the abducted jawan if the government declares the names of arbitrators who will mediate the safe release of the CRPF jawan,” said Vikalp, the CPI Maoists spokesperson.
The Naxals released photographs of their slain armed comrades — Odi Sunny, Padam Lakhma, Kowasi Badru, Nupa Suresh, and Madvi Sukka — with the arms and ammunition seized from the security forces. Vikalp alleged they failed to retrieve the body of their cadre Sunny. Meanwhile, security forces killed Madvi Sukka, whom they captured alive, the Maoist spokesperson alleged.
The press note claimed over 2,000 security forces took part in the encounter against PLGA at Jeeragudemgaon, Bijapur. Of them, 24 were killed and 31 policemen received serious injuries. The Naxals alleged their one fighter was killed earlier by security forces in a fake encounter.
However, in the incident the PLGA successfully seized 14 government weapons, over 2,000 live cartridges and other materials from the forces, the Naxal spokesperson said. The Maoists spokesperson again blamed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, state HM Tamradhwaj Sahu, Special DG Naxal Ops Ashok Juneja, IG Bastar Sundarraj P for the bloodbath in Bastar.
Vikalp alleged PM Modi was continuously trying to sell the national assets to Ambani and Adani like businessmen, which their party will not allow to happen. They will not allow the governments to wipe out the Naxals by 2022. The statement shows Naxals are not continuously living under fierce retaliation from security forces.
Countering the Naxals’ claim, Bastar IG Sundarraj P said since the encounter in the Jonaguda jungles, Takelgudiyam, constable Rakeshwar Singh Manhas of COBRA battalion 210 has been missing. The police have been trying to trace the jawan with the help of local public agencies, organisations, journalists and others, the IG Bastar said.
No lapses in encounter; fought with 750 trained Maoists, killed 30: DG
New Delhi: CRPF Director General Kuldiep Singh on Tuesday said security forces fought with 700-750 most trained Naxals, broke the ambush and neutralised 28-30 Naxals, secured weapons and rescued injured jawans. There were absolutely no lapses and no intelligence failure on the part of coordination, intelligence, operational, reinforcement or rescue. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “We had reports that there was heavy presence of Naxals in a village in Bijapur. We planned a joint operation of Cobra battalion, DRG, Bastariya Battalion and STF Chhattisgarh. There were a total of 450 people in the operation,” DG said.
Sikh jawan saved soldier, tied turban over wounded leg
In a heart-warming gesture, a Sikh jawan yanked off his turban to tie it around the wound of a fellow soldier and stop the bleeding. Moments later, he was shot, the NDTV reported on Tuesday. Balraj Singh of the elite Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and the man he saved, SI Abhishek Pandey, are both in hospital in Raipur.
Balraj Singh, who was shot near his abdomen, said: “Our first-aid man was busy he was attending to the STF personnel. At that time our sub-inspector sir (Abhishek Pandey) was wounded from the splinters of a grenade. He was bleeding profusely; I took off my turban and tied it around his wound. The encounter lasted almost 5 hours, they used UBGL, mortars ... many Naxals were also dead.
