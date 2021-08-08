5 dead, 3 injured after car collides with truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur; CM Gehlot expresses condolences

Nagaur (Rajasthan): In a tragic incident, five persons died whereas three were left injured after a car collided with a truck in the Kuchaman city area of Nagaur on Saturday night.

Speaking to ANI, a police official of the Kuchaman police station in Nagaur said, "Five people died and three were injured after a car collided with a truck in Kuchaman city area of Nagaur yesterday. A girl, who has been critically injured, is referred to a Jaipur hospital." "All the injured and the deceased were in a car belonging to Churu's Rajaldesar district. The accident took place likely because of reduced visibility due to heavy rains in the area," the police official said.

"Among the dead are 3 women and 2 men while three people are seriously injured. After getting information about the incident, the police and administration immediately reached the spot and the injured were rushed to the Government Hospital in Kuchaman, wherein a young girl was referred to Jaipur hospital due to her condition being more critical", the official added.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the loss of lives in the accident.

"The death of five people in a road accident in Kuchaman City area of Nagaur is extremely sad. My thoughts are with the bereaved family members," he tweeted in Hindi.