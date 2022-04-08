'4th pillar of democracy dismantled in the lockup': Rahul Gandhi after journalists forced to stripped semi-naked in Madhya Pradesh

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Madhya Pradesh government after photos of a journalist and a few activists forced to strip down to their undergarments while in police custody in Sidhi district went viral on social media.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-run government is "scared of the truth."

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "The fourth pillar of democracy ‍was dismantled in the lockup! Either sit in the lap of the government and sing their praises or go to jail. The government of 'New India' is afraid of the truth."

The incident in question took place on April 2 in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district but only came to light Thursday after photos of the semi-nude journalists emerged on social media.

The journalists and activists were protesting the arrest of theatre artiste Neeraj Kunder - who police claim made obscene remarks against BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla and his son, Guru Dutt.

After the photos of the detained persons in underwear went viral on social media, two local police officials were transferred.

Speaking to the reporters, SHO Manoj Soni said, "A photo that is going viral in which it is being said that all the people are journalists. I want to make it clear that all of them are not journalists, only one of them is (YouTuber). Rest are the friends, and relatives of the accused."

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 01:25 PM IST