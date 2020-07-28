4G Internet in J&K plea off to Aug 7, L-G invites Centre's ire on restoring it

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General GC Murmu on Tuesday invited ire of the Centre in the Supreme Court on his claim that the 4G Internet service can be restored in the Union Territory, contrary to a Centre's affidavit that a special committee set up at the instance of the court declined to approve restoration of the 4G service after a review of the situation.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for NGO Foundation for Media Professionals, drew the attention of the court to the statement of the Lt Governor as also BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on restoration of the 4G services.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, said that the reported statements of the two need to be verified and sought time to respond as also to file a reply to the rejoinder affidavit of the NGO, prompting the court to adjourn the matter without further hearing.

The Court was also surprised from the contention of the J&K LG since it ran contrary to submissions of the Centre taken on record that the high-speed Internet service cannot be restored because it would be misused in view of the continuous infiltration, foreign (Pakistan) influence, violent extremism and issues of the national integrity prevalent in the territory.