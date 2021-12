Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Thursday stated that 4,775 and 3,564 accidents occurred in the years 2019 and 2020, respectively, due to potholes, ANI reported.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 04:08 PM IST