46-year-old Delhi man, who tested positive for coronavirus, came in contact with 813 people after coming from Italy

A day after government decided to treat the deadly coronavirus as a "notified disaster", now reports have surfaced saying that a 46-year-old Delhi man, who was tested positive for coronavirus on March 12, came in contact with 813 people.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 46-year-old had recently returned from a work tour of four countries in Europe and Italy. After landing at airport and came in contact with several people. The infected man was in contact with his wife and two children at his Janakpuri house before he was diagnosed and isolated.

As per the report, the man was in touch with 813 people. Out of this, 40 people are from Delhi and 773 from outside the city, stated the data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services. The data also showed that 14 people were in contact with man’s 68-year-old mother.