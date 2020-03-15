46-year-old Delhi man, who tested positive for coronavirus, came in contact with 813 people after coming from Italy

A day after government decided to treat the deadly coronavirus as a "notified disaster", now reports have surfaced saying that a 46-year-old Delhi man, who was tested positive for coronavirus on March 12, came in contact with 813 people.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the 46-year-old had recently returned from a work tour of four countries in Europe and Italy. After landing at airport and came in contact with several people. The infected man was in contact with his wife and two children at his Janakpuri house before he was diagnosed and isolated.
As per the report, the man was in touch with 813 people. Out of this, 40 people are from Delhi and 773 from outside the city, stated the data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services. The data also showed that 14 people were in contact with man’s 68-year-old mother.
The man's 68-year-old mother, who was also infected with the novel coronavirus, died at a hospital on Friday night, the second death caused by the disease in India. The mortal remains of a 68-year-old woman, who died after testing positive for coronavirus, were consigned to flames on Saturday but there was some delay as the crematorium reached out to authorities seeking clarity on handling of the body.
At least 93 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported from India. With the number of coronavirus positive cases shooting to 31, Maharashtra has emerged as the worst-hit state in the country. Five new cases were detected in Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, late on Saturday night. So far, two deaths due to the COVID-19 have been reported in the country.
In the wake of spurt in cases of the COVID-19 across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster". The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.
