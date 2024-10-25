46 Candidates File Nominations For Raipur Urban (South) By-Election 2024

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A total of 46 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the Raipur Urban (South) by-election 2024.

On October 25, 2024, Vikram Adwani from the Indian Sarvajanik Hitay Samaj Party, Manish Kumar Thakur from the Hamar Raj Party, Gopichand Sahu from the Johar Chhattisgarh Party, Sunil Kumar Soni from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Krishna Chinchkhede from the Bahujan Mukti Party, Farid Mohammad Qureshi from the Gondwana Republic Party, Brij Narayan Sahu from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, and independent candidates Ashish Pandey, Neeraj Dubey, Mohammad Shaan Ahmad, Abdul Azeem, Chandra Prakash Kurre, Prakash Kumar Uraon, Adnan Shaheed, Santosh Verma, Jayant Agarwal, Rameez Almas, Mohammad Waseem Rizvi, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Salman Khan, Abdul Shaukat Ghani, Rubina Anjum, and Din Bandhu Gupta submitted their nomination papers.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 28, and candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations until October 30.