 46 Candidates File Nominations For Raipur Urban (South) By-Election 2024
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia46 Candidates File Nominations For Raipur Urban (South) By-Election 2024

46 Candidates File Nominations For Raipur Urban (South) By-Election 2024

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 28, and candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations until October 30.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, October 25, 2024, 10:04 PM IST
article-image

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A total of 46 candidates have submitted their nomination papers for the Raipur Urban (South) by-election 2024.

Read Also
Rajyotsav To Be Held From November 4 To 6 In Raipur
article-image

On October 25, 2024, Vikram Adwani from the Indian Sarvajanik Hitay Samaj Party, Manish Kumar Thakur from the Hamar Raj Party, Gopichand Sahu from the Johar Chhattisgarh Party, Sunil Kumar Soni from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Krishna Chinchkhede from the Bahujan Mukti Party, Farid Mohammad Qureshi from the Gondwana Republic Party, Brij Narayan Sahu from the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party, and independent candidates Ashish Pandey, Neeraj Dubey, Mohammad Shaan Ahmad, Abdul Azeem, Chandra Prakash Kurre, Prakash Kumar Uraon, Adnan Shaheed, Santosh Verma, Jayant Agarwal, Rameez Almas, Mohammad Waseem Rizvi, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Salman Khan, Abdul Shaukat Ghani, Rubina Anjum, and Din Bandhu Gupta submitted their nomination papers.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on October 28, and candidates will have the option to withdraw their nominations until October 30.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Dharavi Lights Up Diwali With 1 Million Handcrafted Diyas From Local Artisans
Mumbai: Dharavi Lights Up Diwali With 1 Million Handcrafted Diyas From Local Artisans
Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne Evicted After Housemates Bombard Her With ‘Get Out’ Stickers
Bigg Boss 18: Muskan Bamne Evicted After Housemates Bombard Her With ‘Get Out’ Stickers
India-China Disengagement Process: What Matters Is The Ground Geality As Disengagement Is Easier Said Than Done
India-China Disengagement Process: What Matters Is The Ground Geality As Disengagement Is Easier Said Than Done
‘Rupali Ganguly Is Like A..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Muskan Bamne Opens Up On Bond With Anupamaa Costar (Exclusive)
‘Rupali Ganguly Is Like A..’: Bigg Boss 18’s Muskan Bamne Opens Up On Bond With Anupamaa Costar (Exclusive)
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India-China Disengagement Process: What Matters Is The Ground Geality As Disengagement Is Easier...

India-China Disengagement Process: What Matters Is The Ground Geality As Disengagement Is Easier...

Annu Dhankar, Alleged GF Of Gangster Himanshu Bhau & Accused In Delhi's Burger King Firing Case,...

Annu Dhankar, Alleged GF Of Gangster Himanshu Bhau & Accused In Delhi's Burger King Firing Case,...

46 Candidates File Nominations For Raipur Urban (South) By-Election 2024

46 Candidates File Nominations For Raipur Urban (South) By-Election 2024

Rajyotsav To Be Held From November 4 To 6 In Raipur

Rajyotsav To Be Held From November 4 To 6 In Raipur

Mumbai-Kandla SpiceJet Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Creates Panic At Airport

Mumbai-Kandla SpiceJet Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Creates Panic At Airport