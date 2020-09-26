4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir: National Centre for Seismology

Earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday. The tremor occurred at 2.14 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 26-09-2020, 02:14:39 IST, Latitude: 34.80 and Longitude: 78.05, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh," the NCS tweeted. There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.