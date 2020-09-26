4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir: National Centre for Seismology

An earthquake of 4.5 magnitude occurred in Jammu and Kashmir at 12:02 pm today (Saturday), said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
Earlier, an earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday. The tremor occurred at 2.14 am at a depth of 10 kilometres, reported the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.7, Occurred on 26-09-2020, 02:14:39 IST, Latitude: 34.80 and Longitude: 78.05, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Ladakh," the NCS tweeted. There were no reports of injuries or damage to the property as a result of the quake.
On Friday, an earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale, shook Jammu and Kashmir even as the authorities said no loss or life property was reported from anywhere so far.
Officials of the Met department said the earthquake at 4.27 p.m.
"The coordinates of the quake were latitude 34.96 degrees North and longitude 78.58 degrees east. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Ladakh region," the officials said, adding that its depth was 10 km.
