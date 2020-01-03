445 Bangladeshis returned from India in 2 months: BGB chief

Dhaka: About 1,000 people were arrested in 2019 for illegal border crossings from India to Bangladesh, with 445 of them returning to Dhaka in November and December 2019, said a top official here.

The returnees are all Bangladeshi nationals who went to India illegally in different times and have nothing to do with the citizenship law, bdnews24 quoted Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Shafeenul Islamas saying on Thursday.

Director general-level meetings were held between the two border guard agencies from December 25 to December 30, 2019 in New Delhi.