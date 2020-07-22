444 DEATHS ADDED; TN COVID DAILY TALLY BREACHES 5,000-MARK

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Health Department on Wednesday brought on record 444 Covid-19 deaths in Chennai, which was previoulsy not reported, taking the capital city’s death toll to 1,939 on a day the state’s daily coronavirus cases crossed the 5,000-mark for the first time.

The 444 deaths were accounted on the recommendation of the Death Reconciliation Committee. Following this, the number of those who died after testing positive for the novel coronavirus disease in Tamil Nadu touched 3,144. The Reconciliation Committee was set up following glaring gaps in the deaths and the actual toll reported. The committee took data from 102 hospitals and finally 444 deaths were added. Meanwhile, 5849 persons tested positive for the virus in the state on Wednesday taking the overall tally to 1,86,492. The state now has 51,765 active cases. As many as 4,910 patients were discharged on Wednesday following recovering and so far 1,31,583 patients had recovered. —Dravida Thambi