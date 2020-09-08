4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Kargil

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted Kargil in Ladakh on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred 435-km north-northwest of Kargil at 5.47 am.
More details are awaited.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4 on the Richter scale jolted Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred 20 km east-southeast of Diglipur at 3 am.
