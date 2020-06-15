4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Rajkot; second in just 24 hours

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitudes on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Monday afternoon.This is the second earthquake to have hit Rajkot in the past 24 hours.

No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit 83 km northwest (NW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 12:57 pm on Monday," National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

An aftershock of 3.7 magnitude was recorded at 10.02 am on Monday with its epicentre six km East-North East of Bhachau, an ISR official said.

At 1.01 pm, another aftershock of 3.6 magnitude was recorded with its epicentre being 11 km NNE of Bhachau.

Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat at 8:13 pm.

As many as 14 aftershocks were experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district, a day after an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit the area, officials said on Monday.