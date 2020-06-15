4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Gujarat's Rajkot; second in just 24 hours

An earthquake of 4.4 magnitudes on the Richter Scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Monday afternoon.This is the second earthquake to have hit Rajkot in the past 24 hours.
No casualty or damage to property was reported, they said.
"An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit 83 km northwest (NW) of Rajkot, Gujarat at 12:57 pm on Monday," National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
An aftershock of 3.7 magnitude was recorded at 10.02 am on Monday with its epicentre six km East-North East of Bhachau, an ISR official said.
At 1.01 pm, another aftershock of 3.6 magnitude was recorded with its epicentre being 11 km NNE of Bhachau.
Earlier on Sunday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Gujarat at 8:13 pm.
As many as 14 aftershocks were experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district, a day after an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit the area, officials said on Monday.
On Sunday night, an earthquake was recorded with its epicentre 10 km North-North East (NNE) of Bhachau in Kutch.
After that 14 aftershocks rattled the area, including an earthquake of 4.6 magnitude at 12.57 pm on Monday with its epicentre 15 km NNE of Bachau, a scientist from the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said.
"We are analysing today's quake scientifically to determine whether it is an aftershock or a new earthquake on a different fault line. As of now, we are counting it and other quakes in the region as aftershocks of the last night's earthquake," ISR scientist Santosh Kumar said.
Earthquakes of various magnitudes of 3.1, 2.9, 2.5, 2.4, 1.7, 1.6 and 1.4 have been recorded till Monday afternoon, the official said.
No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far, he added.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.
The quake occurred at 4.36 am at a depth of five km. There were no reports of any damage due to the tremors, the officials said.
