44 children tested COVID-19 positive in last 7 days in Noida

In a cause of concern, as many as 44 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days in Noida, of which 16 children are below 18 years, reported news agency ANI.
“44 children tested Covid-19 positive in the last 7 days, of which 16 children are below 18 years. Overall cases in Noida 167. Percentage of children affected 26.3%,” CMO – Gautam Budh Nagar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Friday.
In the wake of the increasing cases, the health department had on Wednesday issued an advisory on reporting of school students catching COVID-19 or showing its symptoms in a preventive measure against the pandemic.
"You are requested that if any child studying in your school has cough, cold, fever, diarrhea or any symptom of COVID-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer's office using help line no-1800492211 or email id mailto:cmogbnr@gmail.com" ncmogbnr@gmail.com, so that proper treatment can be provided in time," the advisory stated.
Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 98,832 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.
(With inputs from Agencies)
