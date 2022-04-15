44 children tested COVID-19 positive in last 7 days in Noida

In a cause of concern, as many as 44 children have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days in Noida, of which 16 children are below 18 years, reported news agency ANI.

“44 children tested Covid-19 positive in the last 7 days, of which 16 children are below 18 years. Overall cases in Noida 167. Percentage of children affected 26.3%,” CMO – Gautam Budh Nagar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Friday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the wake of the increasing cases, the health department had on Wednesday issued an advisory on reporting of school students catching COVID-19 or showing its symptoms in a preventive measure against the pandemic.

"You are requested that if any child studying in your school has cough, cold, fever, diarrhea or any symptom of COVID-19, then you are requested to immediately inform the chief medical officer's office using help line no-1800492211 or email id mailto:cmogbnr@gmail.com" ncmogbnr@gmail.com, so that proper treatment can be provided in time," the advisory stated.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020, a total of 98,832 people in Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19, while 490 of them have died due to the infection, according to official data.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 12:00 PM IST