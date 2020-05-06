43 migrant workers from UP held from a truck

Days after the state government gave permission for migrant workes to return to their home state, 43 migrant workers were held on Monday night when they were on their way to Uttar Pradesh hiding in a truck. Uttar Pradesh is yet to open its door completely for migrants which has led the workers to take illegal routes.

According to the police, they stopped a truck during a routine check at Gyaneshwar Nagar Junction in Sewri, when the truck was checked, police found 43 migrant workers hiding inside. When police enquired about the workers, they all admitted that they were from Uttar Pradesh. Following the incident, RAK Marg police booked truck driver Shahadat Ali Yakub Ali, 41 and truck's owner Mohammad Jalil, 45 for violating lockdown guidelines.

The central government has recently allowed migrant workers to return to their home state. Following the approval, the state of Maharashtra has allowed the migrant workers to return to their home states. For their convenience, the state has also made the process easy. Apart from the basic personnel details, state police is asking for a certificate from a medical practitioner that the traveller does not have influenza like symptoms, the state is not stressing on screening as well.

After the development, thousands of migrant workers have already left for Rajasthan in last two days, as it has given a blanket approval while allowing their migrants workers to return. Apart from Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh has also given blanket approval for migrants to return.

However, Uttar Pradesh has laid down a list of pre-conditions for state's migrant workers to return. And approval from the state itself is also mandatory while allowing migrants to return. On Monday, state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik also raised the issue and said that UP government is reluctant to take back workers from Maharashtra.