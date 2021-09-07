e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 07:18 PM IST

417th Prakash Purab celebration: PM Modi greets people virtually

Sri Guru Granth Sahib is a holy book of the Sikhs who revere it as a living guru.
PTI
Prakash Purab celebration of Shri Guru Granth Sahib | Photo: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday greeted people on the ''Prakash Purab'' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib and said its noble principles, and the emphasis on compassion, justice and equality guide the entire humankind.

Modi tweeted, "Greetings on the sacred occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, whose noble principles, the emphasis on compassion, justice and equality guide the entire humankind."

Published on: Tuesday, September 07, 2021, 07:18 PM IST
