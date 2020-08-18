40 percent of our population will live in urban centres by 2030: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: As per expectation 40 per cent of India's population will live in urban regions by 2030 and we will have to build six to eight hundred million square metres of urban space for it, said Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

"40 per cent of our population or 600 million Indians are expected to live in our urban centres by 2030. To cater to this growing urban population, India has to build 600 to 800 million square metres of urban space every year till 2030," Puri said at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Webinar on Atmanirbhar Bharat.