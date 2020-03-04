Latest Coronavirus Update in India: 40 Noida students being tested for virus, sent into 28-day quarantine

Lucknow: The vulnerability to a coronavirus outbreak in a densely populated country like India was more than apparent on Tuesday by the surfacing of two fully blown cases – both of which may have exposed scores to the virus in the run up to the initial detection.

In the first case, the child of a patient, who has tested positive, studies in the primary class in a school in Noida (UP); a total of 40 students of the school are being tested for the virus and have been sent into a 28-day quarantine; the school has been shut till March 6 and home examinations postponed.

In fact, such was the scare that yet another private school in Noida also decided to shut down as a preventive measure till March 9. Both schools are being sanitised.

A parent whose son studies in the Shriram Millennium School, Noida, told a wire agency on condition of anonymity: "We came to know about the outbreak on the parents' WhatsApp group early in the morning. There was complete panic in the group.’’