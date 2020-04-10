40 booked for offering prayers inside a mosque in Madhya Pradesh amid lockdown

On Thursday, a case was registered against 40 people after they were found offering prayers inside a mosque in Chaurai, Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh.
The Chaurai station in-charge told the news agency ANI, "They were found offering prayers in the mosque, violating sec-144. Case registered under Epidemic Act & relevant sections".
After the news surfaced on social media, many netizens took to Twitter and expressed their views. While some hailed many netizens were annoyed with devotees for offering prayer inside the mosque amid lockdown. One Twitter user said, "Kindly, do not defend this. Anyone and everyone. Seriously begs the question, they don't have any respect for the law and is this deliberate?" Another user said, "Please offer your prayers to god from your house... Issi waqt me Ghar se nikalna sirf bewokufi nehi ek crime bhi hai."
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
At least 40 people, including the sarpanch of Khairikhurd village, were found offering namaz at a mosque at the village in Chourai tehsil, 38 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday night.
A police patrol party got an alert about a gathering at the mosque amid section 144 (banning assembly of five persons or above) of Criminal Procedure Code imposed in the area. They are booked under the Disaster Management Act, Madhya Pradesh Epidemic Diseases Act, Madhya Pradesh Public Health Act 1949 and Epidemic Act 1897.
The death toll due to the novel coronavirus rose to 199 and the number of cases to 6,412 in the country on Friday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,709, as many as 503 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated, it said. The ministry said at least 30 new deaths have been reported since Thursday evening.
