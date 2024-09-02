 '4 Wolves Caught So Far, 2 Still At Large,' Says Chief Forest Conservator Renu Singh During 'Operation Bhediya' Review
ANIUpdated: Monday, September 02, 2024, 09:55 AM IST
Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh): Chief Forest Conservator (central zone) Renu Singh took stock of the 'Operation Bhediya,' wolf search operation in Bahraich, where eight people, including seven children, were killed in the past two months.

Speaking to ANI, Renu Singh on Sunday said that drones are being flown continuously and further added that four wolves were caught and two are still left.

"Drones are being flown continuously. Four wolves have been caught until now and two are still left. Our teams are continuously patrolling, and we are trying to catch them as soon as possible," Singh said.

Further, she added that the two wolves were seen last night.

"We had seen the wolves last night and in the morning too but they slipped away. The team also made efforts to catch the wolves on Sunday morning but could not do so," she said.

Appeal Made By Chief Forest Conservator (Central Zone) Renu Singh

She appealed to the people to sleep indoors and walk together in groups.

"It is my strong appeal to the people that they sleep indoors. The people who were attacked earlier by the wolves were sleeping outside. Animals will not change their habits but we can be a little more cautious. People need to start walking in groups with a stick in their hands and be alert," she added.

About The Wolf Attack Incident In Bahraich

Wolves in the area have killed eight people so far.

A man and a child suffered an animal attack in Bahraich on Sunday. Injured people claimed it to be a wolf attack.

Read Also
Wolf Attack In Bahraich: Terror Grips Villages As Man-Eating Wolves Kill 9 Since July 17
A relative of the injured child told ANI, "I am the child's uncle. He was attacked by the wolf at around 1:30 am. When we screamed, then the wolf left him and went away. We chased it but it went into sugarcane fields. It was a wolf. There is its footprint in the house."

The Forest Department team on Saturday again laid traps to capture the remaining two wolves out of the six that killed eight people and injured 15 in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh in past two months.

