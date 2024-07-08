 4 killed As Two Groups Open Fire At Each Other In Punjab's Batala
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia4 killed As Two Groups Open Fire At Each Other In Punjab's Batala

4 killed As Two Groups Open Fire At Each Other In Punjab's Batala

Two people from each of the groups died in the firing, police said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 08, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
PM

Four people were shot dead as two groups of villagers in Punjab's Gurdaspur district opened fire at another apparently over an old rivalry, police said on Monday.

They said the incident took place in Batala's Vithwan village on Sunday night, adding that there were 13 people in total in the two groups.

Two people from each of the groups died in the firing, police said.

They said eight people were injured in the incident and hospitalised.

An FIR has been registered, police said, adding that further investigation was underway. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Devastation Caused By Flooding In Assam Is Heartbreaking,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi; Urges...

'Devastation Caused By Flooding In Assam Is Heartbreaking,' Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi; Urges...

Rajasthan Tragedy: 3 Members Of Family Killed, 20 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Shahpura;...

Rajasthan Tragedy: 3 Members Of Family Killed, 20 Injured In Bus-Truck Collision In Shahpura;...

Tamil Nadu Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore Transferred; A Arun Appointed As New Chief

Tamil Nadu Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore Transferred; A Arun Appointed As New Chief

4 killed As Two Groups Open Fire At Each Other In Punjab's Batala

4 killed As Two Groups Open Fire At Each Other In Punjab's Batala

Chief Minister Hemant Soren Wins Floor Test In Jharkhand Assembly

Chief Minister Hemant Soren Wins Floor Test In Jharkhand Assembly