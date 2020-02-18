4 killed after bus collides with car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Bilhaur

Kanpur: Four people lost their lives in a collision between a bus and a car on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Bilhaur area on Tuesday. The accident took place at around 3 am.
The incident occurred after the bus crossed onto another lane after hitting a divider. The bus was on its way to Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital. Further details are awaited.
