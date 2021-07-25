4 IEDs recovered in Kupwara

Srinagar

Security forces recovered 4 improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from J&K’s Kupwara district on Sunday, police said.

The IEDs were recovered from Nadernagh Avoora village of Kupwara by a joint search party of police and Army’s counter-insurgency unit Rashtriya Rifles during a cordon and search operation, police said. “A bomb disposal squad has been brought in to defuse the IEDs. Search operation is still going on,” a police officer said.

Pak trying to maintain supply lines to terror groups using drones: J&K Police

The IED dropped using a drone along the Indo-Pak border on July 23 was meant for triggering at a crowded market in Jammu region, and it shows Pakistan is maintaining its supply lines to various terror groups despite the February ceasefire agreement, J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh said on Sunday.

Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer, said terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Tayyeba and Jaish-e-Mohammed have been running short of arms and ammunition after the police and other security agencies managed to choke it by arresting many of their modules of Over Ground Workers (OGWs). “We see some of the state actors in Pakistan have adopted the use of drones for dropping arms, ammunition and even cash to cater to the demands of terror groups since September last year,” he told PTI.

Militants snatch cop’s rifle in Kulgam

Militants snatched the service rifle of a policeman on Sunday in Kulgam district, police sources said.

Sources said an AK-47 rifle was snatched from a policeman in Shamsipora Khudwani crossing area by militants. A search was on to trace the assailants.

Militant killed in Kashmir gunfight had exfiltrated via Wagah border: Police

One of the three militants killed in gunfight with the security forces in Bandipora had exfiltrated to Pakistan via Wagah border in 2018, police said on Sunday. The militant was killed on Saturday. “A resident of Bandipora, Sariq Baba had exfiltrated via Wagah border in 2018 and had infiltrated recently through the LoC,” Vijay Kumar, IGP (Kashmir) said, adding, Sariq was affiliated with LeT. The other two militants killed in the gunfight at Sumlar-Aragam, Bandipora on Saturday were foreigners.