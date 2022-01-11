4 girls buried to death, one injured in landslide in Haryana village

Four girls were buried to death and one was grievously injured on Monday after a landslide in Haryana's Kangarka village.

According to India Today, the girls had gone there to dig some mud for their homes when tragedy struck. The villagers somehow managed to retrieve the girls out of the heap.

While four of the girls died of asphyxiation before they could be rescued, one of them had extricated herself despite getting injured and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

The district administration and police team reached the spot and were trying to find the cause behind the mishap while the family members of the deceased did not file any complaint and accepted it as an accident.

Police identified the deceased as Vakeela (19), Taslima (11), Janista (17) and Gulafsha (9) and the injured as Sofia (8). All had gone to dig some mud for their homes when a big chunk of earth fell on them and all got buried under it.

Sofia somehow managed to come out and raise an alarm, prompting villagers to reach the spot and retrieve the four girls' bodies, police said.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:28 AM IST