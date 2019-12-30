4 female college students in Tamil Nadu expelled for drinking alcohol with boys at friends' parents' house

A college in Tamil Nadu is being talked about after it expelled four of its female students for drinking alcohol with male friends. The friends were said to be celebrating the birthday of one of the girls at her parents’ house.

The incident came to light after a video clip from the party became viral on social media. The group was partying at Sitharkadu village, 10 km from the college.

Three of the four girls are wearing their college uniform in the video while the fourth girl is in casual clothes. The boys in the video are said to be the birthday girl’s cousins.

Once the college’s administration took note of the video, the principal Swaminathan held a meeting on the matter and inquired the girls’ parents about the party. Later it was revealed that the four girls will be expelled from the college, according to the college’s circular, the expulsion will be in effect from January 2, 2020.

When contacted by the paper, the principal said that the party was organized without the parents’ permission. The principal said that the college has its own set of rules and regulations for instilling values in students as they grow up.

The principal was adamant on being a mute spectator as the college’s reputation was being damaged. When asked if the punishment will take a toll on the college’s future, he told the paper, Yes, we are concerned, but we cannot compromise on the reputation of our college. If we let them off, there is no assurance that other students in our college would not follow in their footsteps.”

Bharathidasan University registrar G Gopinath has said that the university can interfere only if the students approach the vice-chancellor seeking an inquiry.