4 die after fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Chhattisgarh; CM Bhupesh Baghel announces compensation

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced Rs 4 lakh each to the dependent families of each of the four-person who died in the Covid-19 hospital fire on Saturday, a government statement said.
He also expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased. I pray to God to give them power to bear the loss of human lives, said CM Baghel.
As per information received, amid a spike in Coronavirus cases in Raipur, a fire broke into a Covid hospital in capital city Raipur, which claimed four lives of covid positive patients.
Three persons died of suffocation meanwhile one died of burn injuries at a private hospital, a government statement said.
The fire broke in two floors of Rajdhani super-specialty Hospital Raipur around 5 pm on Saturday evening, said the Hospital sources.
The hospital staff broke the glass pane window of the hospital to save the lives of Covid patients. After the incident, firefighters reached the spot and finally succeeded in dousing the fire and the situation is under control.
In the hospital, 50 covid patients were getting treatment meanwhile, some patients were shifted to nearby hospitals.
People said, the fire broke out due to a short circuit.
After the incident Senior Superintendent of Police Raipur, Ajay Yadav said, and District Collector Bharti Dasan reached the spot with their respective teams, the government said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)