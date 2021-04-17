4 die after fire breaks out at COVID-19 hospital in Chhattisgarh; CM Bhupesh Baghel announces compensation

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced Rs 4 lakh each to the dependent families of each of the four-person who died in the Covid-19 hospital fire on Saturday, a government statement said.

He also expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased. I pray to God to give them power to bear the loss of human lives, said CM Baghel.

As per information received, amid a spike in Coronavirus cases in Raipur, a fire broke into a Covid hospital in capital city Raipur, which claimed four lives of covid positive patients.

Three persons died of suffocation meanwhile one died of burn injuries at a private hospital, a government statement said.

The fire broke in two floors of Rajdhani super-specialty Hospital Raipur around 5 pm on Saturday evening, said the Hospital sources.