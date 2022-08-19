e-Paper Get App

4 Congress workers arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's picture in Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office, party says 'they're from SFI'

Earlier, the grand old party has alleged that it was SFI workers who vandalised the picture in Rahul Gandhi's office located in Wayanad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 19, 2022, 04:12 PM IST
ANI

Four Congress workers, including party MP Rahul Gandhi's staff, were arrested by Kalpetta police on Friday afternoon for vandalising a picture of Mahatma Gandhi in his Kerala's Wayanad office.

