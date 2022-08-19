4 Congress workers arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's picture in Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad office, party says 'they're from SFI'

Four Congress workers, including party MP Rahul Gandhi's staff, were arrested by Kalpetta police on Friday afternoon for vandalising a picture of Mahatma Gandhi in his Kerala's Wayanad office.
Earlier, the grand old party has alleged that it was Students' Federation of India (SFI) workers who vandalised the picture in Rahul Gandhi's office located in Wayanad.
