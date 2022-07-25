4 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha for entire Monsoon session for holding protests with placards inside House | ANI Photo

Four Congress MPs have been suspended from the Lok Sabha for the entire Monsoon session for holding protests with placards inside the House over price rise. The four Congress MPs are Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and TN Prathapan.

Speaker Om Birla had earlier warned them to behave and hold the placards outside the House if they wanted to protest. He had said that he was willing for a discussion after 3 pm, but won't tolerate any placard protest inside the House.

"If you want to show placards, do it outside the House. I am ready for discussions, but don't think my kind-heartedness is a weakness," Birla said. Later, he adjourned the proceedings till tomorrow.

The Opposition members staged a protest against inflation and the hike in the GST rates. Some MPs were seen holding placards and banners against it. They were demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come to Parliament and address their concerns.

Before the proceeding of the Monsson session began today, Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India.

The 64-year-old defeated Opposition presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha to become the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post. Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and Murmu arrived in Parliament in a ceremonial procession ahead of the oath ceremony.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to her in the Central Hall of Parliament.