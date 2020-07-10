4 children among 8 killed in Arunachal landslides

Itanagar: At least eight people, including four children, from two families were buried alive and three injured in two separate landslides in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. Officials said that the two landslides triggered by incessant rain during the past few days, occurred in Papum Pare district and at Modirijo in between Itanagar and Naharlagun.

Officials said that the first landslide occurred at Tigdo village in Papum Pare district at around 2.30 a.m. on Friday when the victims were asleep, killing four people, including an eight-month-old baby and a 17-year-old boy, on the spot. The Papum Pare district administration and police, assisted by locals, retrieved the four bodies from the debris.

In the second landslide four more people including two children were killed when their house was buried by a huge mudslide at Modirijo in between Itanagar and Naharlagun. Disaster management personnel helped by local people have recovered three bodies so far while a rescue operation to retrieve the fourth body was still on. Three children were also injured in the second landslide.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep shock and sorrow over the loss of lives in the landslides and announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakhs for the next of kin of the deceased.

IMD sounds red alert for UP, warns of very heavy rains

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a red warning for east Uttar Pradesh which could receive extremely heavy rainfall and intense thunderstorm and lightning.

The weather bureau has put the region on red alert for the next two days. Western part of Uttar Pradesh is on orange alert. Delhi is on yellow alert for July 11 and 12.

Eastern part of Uttar Pradesh includes Prayagraj, Amethi, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Sultanpur, Varanasi, Kaushambi, Kushinagar and 20 other districts.