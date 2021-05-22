4 bodies wash ashore in Valsad; cops say maybe P 305 victims

Valsad (Gujarat)

At least 4 bodies were on Saturday found on the shore of the Arabian sea in Gujarat’s Valsad district, which the police suspect could be some of the missing victims of the barge P 305 that had sunk off the Mumbai coast in cyclone Tauktae on Monday, an officer said.

“Seeing the uniforms and life jackets on the 4 bodies, it appears they are all members of the barge that had sunk off the Mumbai coast,” SP, Valsad, Rajdeepsinh Jhala told PTI.

While 3 bodies washed ashore on the Tithal beach 1 was found on a beach in Dungri village in the district in south Gujarat which is close to Maharashtra, police said.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and sent the bodies for postmortem. Their identity is being established,” Jhala said, adding messages about the recovery of bodies are relayed to Mumbai and elsewhere through the control room.