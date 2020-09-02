39-year-old doctor jumps off 8th floor of building in Gurugram, dies

Gurugram: A 39-year-old doctor allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from his 8th floor flat in Evo apartments located in Sector-47 in Gurugram on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Surjit Kumar Saha who hails from Nepal but got Indian citizenship in 2005. He was a liver transplant surgeon at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram. According to police, Saha was living alone in his Gurugram flat while his wife Laxmi and six year old daughter live in Kolkata.

"We suspect that Saha had some conflict with his wife and it could be a reason behind the extreme step. We have also recovered a suicide note from his flat in which he did not blame anyone for the extreme step," said Mohan Puri, an officer privy to the investigation.Gurugram