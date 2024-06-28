36-Year-Old Government Employee Falls Prey To Insurance Policy Fraud In Jalgaon, Loses ₹10 Lakh

A 36-year-old man has fallen prey to scammers who sent bogus Ministry of Finance documents claiming that there was an insurance policy of his father and induced him to pay over Rs10 lakh under various pretexts to claim the money.

According to the police, the complainant is a Central government employee and a resident of Jalgaon. In March this year, the complainant’s mother received a phone call from a person informing that the insurance policy money of her husband had matured and asked her to claim the same.

Since the complainant’s mother was unaware about any such policy, she informed about the call to her son. The complainant later received a phone call from the scammer who asked him to send copies of his father’s death certificate, Aadhaar card and a copy of his identification card.

The documents were shared via WhatsApp. The scammers shared bogus documents of Insurance Help Desk and Ministry of Finance with the complainant and between March 8 and June 20, the scammer induced the man to pay a total of Rs10.74 lakh in different bank accounts on various pretexts, in order to claim the ‘insurance money’.

Later, when the complainant was asked to pay more, he realised that he had been duped. He then approached the police and got an offence registered.

The police have registered a case under sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using genuine a forged) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.