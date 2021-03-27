40.73% voter turnout in West Bengal, 37.06% in Assam till 1 pm - All you need to know

Voters in West Bengal and Assam on Saturday queued up to cast their ballot to form a new state Assembly.

In the first phase, 30 Assembly seats in West Bengal and 47 in Assam are up for grabs. This covers all constituencies in Purulia and Jhargram district as well as some constituencies in Bankura, Purba Medinipur Paschim Medinipur. The TMC faces heavy competition as it looks to retain power for a third term, while the BJP appears poised to make heavy inroads into the eastern state.

Till 1 pm on Saturday 40.73% of voters had cast their ballots in West Bengal. Polls are being held amid heavy security, with a slew of precautionary measures in place, keeping the COVID-19 pandemic in mind. In Assam, the turnout till 1 pm was 37.06%.