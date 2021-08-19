Advertisement

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir's Katra on Thursday morning.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake hit 54 kilometres southeast of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir at 5.08 am on Thursday morning. The earthquake took place at a depth of 5 kilometres.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 19-08-2021, 05:08:34 IST, Lat: 32.70 & Long: 75.40, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 54km SE of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," the National Centre for Seismology tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Earlier on June, a low-intensity earthquake of magnitude 2.5 hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, an official told PTI.

The earthquake occurred 82 km east of Katra at 6.21 a.m., Director, Disaster Management, Aamir Ali said. He said the epicentre of the tremor was five km below the surface of the earth at latitude 32.99 degrees north and longitude 75.82 degrees east.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 08:20 AM IST