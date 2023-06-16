35 Cr Hungry People In India, Neighbouring Countries In Better Condition, Says AAP Minister Atishi; BJP Hits Back

Delhi Education Minister Atishi | Photo: PTI

AAP minister Atishi, addressing the Cambridge Union's India Conference titled 'Education: Building India's future at 100' in the United Kingdom, kicked up a political storm after she said that while the number of billionaires had grown in India between 2020 to 2022, the number of hungry people in India has gone by from 19 crore in 2020 to 35 crores in 2022. "We are told that India has the largest number of growing billionaires. That the number of billionaires grew from 102 to 166 between 2020 to 2022. But there is another figure that also grew from 2020 to 2022 and that is the number of hungry people in the country. Those who do not have food," said Atishi. The BJP hit back at Atishi for her comments and said that the AAP minister had moved from "criticising the BJP to criticing the country."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India lagging in Human Development Index: Atishi

The AAP education minister in Delhi also spoke about India's ranking in the Human Development Index and compared it to the neihbouring countries of Bhutan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. She said that the Human Development Index was a better indicator than GDP and went on to say that India was at 132 spot in the list and that India's neighbours were ahead of India in the Human Development Index.

List of opposition leaders opposing 'country' growing: BJP

The BJP was quick to respond and said that Atishi had joined Rahul Gandhi and "other opposition party leaders who are criticing India." BJP said in its tweet that "some opposition leaders did not like India's progress and that the list of people opposing the country was only growing."

BJP brings up Rahul Gandhi's comments in the US

Only days back, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on the "prevailing situation" in India as claimed by him had come under severe attack from BJP, who said that Rahul had insulted India on "foreign soil". Rahul Gandhi has said that PM Narendra Modi acts as a know all and that India's Prime Minister would not even hesitate in tutoring "God" on how the universe works. The Congress leader had also said that the BJP and RSS were controlling the political institutions in India. BJP had hit back at Rahul saying that the Congress could not digest foriegn leaders' praise for PM Modi.