344th Death Anniversary Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: All About The Fearless Maratha King Who Founded Hindavi Swarajya

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was an influential leader who dedicated his life to the nation. He was the founder of the Maratha Empire and was known for his administrative skills, free-spirited approach and kindness, outstanding leadership, and many other skills.

When the Adilshahi Sultanate of Bijapur declined, Shivaji Maharaj carved his independent kingdom. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was crowned Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire at Raigad Fort in 1674.

Who was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ?

Shivaji was born on February 19, 1630, in the Pune District of Maharashtra. He was named after a local deity, the Goddess Shivani Devi. Shivaji's father's name was Shahaji Bhosale, who was a Maratha general and served Deccan Sultanates. Deccan Sultanates were five late medieval Kingdoms of the Deccan Plateau.

His mother's name was Jijabai Bhosale, who was also known as Jijamata. She was a skilled horse rider and famous for her sword-fighting style. Her skills, courage, and feeling of helping someone in need were reflected in Shivaji when he became Chhatrapati Shivaji; however, his death marks the end of an era of Chhatrapati's rule.

Unknown facts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji was a man of many talents. He was known for his guerrilla tactics and was also known as the "mountain rat" due to his stealthy warfare. His knowledge of religious texts like Mahabharata and Ramayana showcased his intellectual depth.

As an excellent military planner, he was the first indigenous ruler of medieval India to lead his own naval force. His diverse skills and leadership qualities set him apart. He passed away at the age of 52 due to a Dysentery infection, marking the end of an era of his rule.

Politicians remembered Shivaji Maharaj on his death anniversary

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's legacy continues to be remembered by politicians even on his 344th death anniversary. Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, in a post on his X (formerly Twitter), acknowledged the occasion and the significance of Chhatrapati Shri Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya.

Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid his respects to the 'Maratha pride, brave hero, great warrior' on his death anniversary. These political tributes reflect the enduring impact of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Indian politics and society. The stories of your bravery and bravery will always inspire the youth to serve the nation".