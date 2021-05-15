3.26 lakh fresh cases and 3,890 deaths reported in last 24 hours

New Delhi

India's Covid-19 crisis is far from over as the second wave continues to surge even though the number of daily cases is showing a declining trend. The country is still reporting over 3 lakh Covid cases daily, with 3.26 lakh infections in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry, however, said the situation is improving as India on Saturday reported lesser deaths of 3,890 persons, lesser infections and active cases also declined by 31,091 while the day's recoveries at 3.53 lakh far exceeded fresh infections.

The cumulative case load went up to 2.44 crore while 2.04 crore have recovered and 36.73 lakh are still in hospital while total death toll went up to 2,66,207.

As India struggle with the raging virus, experts say vaccination is the only way out of the coronavirus pandemic, but India so far has vaccinated fully only 3 per cent of its population of 139 crore, which is worrying.

The official data shows only 11.07 lakh vaccinated in 24 hours, raising the total vaccination to 18.04 crore that covers both first and second shots. The testing of 16.93 lakh persons in 24 hours showed only 19.26% found infected.