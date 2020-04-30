3,25,000 people use ‘Janaushadhi Sugam’ mobile app, here's all you need to know about the mobile app

Amid nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19 crisis Janaushadhi Sugam Mobile App is helping people in a big way to locate their nearest Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMJAK) and availability of affordable generic medicine with its price.

According to the government, over 325000 people are using Janaushadhi Sugam Mobile App to avail the host of benefits provided by it. In its fight against COVID-19, Government of India is revolutionising the face of healthcare system through notable schemes like Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) that have been providing over 900 quality generic-medecines and 154 surgical equipments & consumable at affordable prices for every citizen of the nation.

As per reports, there are more than 6300 PMJAKs are functioning across the nation covering 726 districts of the country. In order to make use of digital technology for easing the life of consumers, this mobile application for Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) has been developed by Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India (BPPI) under Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India.