32 Countries To Participate In Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit

Jaipur: As many as 32 countries have agreed to partake in the upcoming Rising Rajasthan investment summit including the 10 countries agreeing to become summit partner. More countries are expected to confirm their presence during the summit in the coming days. Managing Director of Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited ( RIICO), Inderjeet Singh said, "Existing investment in Rajasthan from a particular country, potential of future industrial collaboration and India’s overall ties with the country were some of the factors that determined the list of invitee nations."

In addition to countries, the state government has also invited as many as 52 multilateral organizations for the summit which includes US-India Business Council (USIBC), Korean Stone Association (KSA), Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, India-US SME Business Council (IUSBC), Australia Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), Singapore Business Federation, Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC) among others.

Singh said that with a large number of countries having confirmed their participation, the government has now rejigged its focus to ensuring high-level delegation’s participation. A number of countries have also agreed to send multi-member ministerial delegation to the summit.

"Significance of participating countries is not just confined to the investment summit but goes beyond and the government intends to develop comprehensive trade and cultural ties with these countries in the coming years," said the official.

Under the banner of ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, the government has so far secured investment MoUs worth INR 18 lakh crore. The summit is slated to take place on December 9- 11.