3.2% Corona mortality rate in India is lowest

Union Health Minister Har­sh Vardhan on Tuesday clai­m­ed the corona mortality ra­te of 3.2% in India was the lowest compared to the global rate of 7-7.5% while the recovery rate of the patients admitted to the hospitals is improving every day, the latest being 31.7% and the government has created by now enough capacity of beds to handle even the spike of the disease to the extent of 15 times.

Dr Vardhan, who is on a tour of J&K, told a Press conference he had projected to increase the corona testing capacity to one lakh tests each by May 31, but that capacity has been reached for the last two days. On Monday, 86,191 persons tested in 484 labs across the country, 347 belonging to the government and 137 private labs. India had just one lab for tests in Pune in February.

As regards the patients under treatment, he said only 0.41% are on the ventilators, 1.82% having Oxygen support and 2.37% are in the ICUs. Dr Vardhan said the government has created the capacity of 7.82 lakh beds, though there are only 46,008 active patients in various facilities as on Tuesday. It shows the capacity created to meet any eventuality of a spurt in future, he said.

There are 880 dedicated hospitals with the capacity of 1.77 lakh beds, other 2,058 corona health centres with 1.32 lakh beds while 5,424 corona care centres have been created in places like stadias, schools and hotels to accommodate 4.73 lakh mild and asymptomatic patients. Also, the government has created institutional quarantines for suspects, and contacts of patients will be kept for 14 days.