302InSSRCaseNow: What is Section 302 and can it be applied to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case?

Can it apply to the Sushant Singh Rajput case?

The answer depends on whether new developments can come to light in the near future. Reportedly AIIMS doctors have told the CBI that “Rajput was not murdered" and that it was a case of suicide. "There were no injuries on the body other than of hanging. There were no marks of struggle/scuffle on the body and clothes of the deceased," Dr Sudhir Gupta, Chairman of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board formed in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case said on October 3.

While investigations by the CBI continue, this report would indicate that Section 302 does not apply to the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

At the same time, it must also be noted that new information may come to light as the CBI continues looking into the case. Many on social media have urged the CBI to interrogate people associated with the late actor, including his domestic help, and if their testimony or statements bring forth new allegations or information, it may be grounds for the CBI to add Section 302 to the case.