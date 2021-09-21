3,000 kg heroin from Afghanistan worth Rs 21,000 crore seized at Gujarat port; Chennai-based couple arrested

A huge consignment of heroin was confiscated at Gujarat's Mundra port. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized over 3,000 kg of Afghan heroin worth approximately Rs 21,000 crore in the international market from two containers at Gujarat’s Mundra port, reported Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the consignment originated from Afghanistan and was shipped to Gujarat on September 13-14 via Iran’s Bandar Abbas Port. The drugs were hidden inside the containers of semi-processed Afghan talc, imported by a firm based in Andhra Pradesh.

A Chennai-based couple has been arrested and several Afghan nationals from the Delhi-National Capital Region have been detained by agencies, reported Hindustan Times.

Acting on specific intelligence that a consignment imported by M/s Aashi Trading Company, Vijaywada declared as semi-processed Talc stones originating from Afghanistan and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran to Mundra Port, Gujarat was suspected to contain Narcotics drugs.

Accordingly, officers of DRI seized the two consignments for examination under the provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act,1985).

The examination was conducted in presence of experts from Forensic Science Lab, Gandhinagar. During the examination, suspected narcotics drugs were recovered from both containers. Forensic Science Lab (FSL) team conducted tests and confirmed the presence of Heroin.

Accordingly, 1999.579 Kgs recovered from the first container and 988.64 Kgs recovered from the second container totalling over 2988.219 Kgs were seized under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985.

