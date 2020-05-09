3,000 CBSE schools selected as evaluation centres, says HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that 3,000 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools in the country have been selected as evaluation centres from where more than 1.5 crore answer sheets will be sent for evaluation to teachers.
"3,000 CBSE schools in the country have been selected as evaluation centres. From these centres, more than 1.5 crore answer sheets will be sent for evaluation to the homes of teachers. This process will be completed in approx 50 days," Pokhriyal said.
On Friday, he had announced that the pending CBSE board examinations for Class 10 and 12 will be held from July 1 to July 15.
"Students were concerned when the pending CBSE exams will be conducted. The pending exams of high school and intermediate will be held between July 1 to July 15. Examinations of those subjects which were held earlier will not be conducted again," said Pokhriyal on Friday.
Further, there will no restriction in transporting answer sheets to the residences of evaluators except in areas falling in the containment zones, he said.
"I am confident that this will help us to quickly evaluate the 2.5 crore answer sheets. The results will be declared after the board examinations (scheduled between July 1 and 15)," he added.
(With PTI inputs)
