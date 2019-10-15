30-year-old missing law student's body found buried in former landlord's house in Ghaizabad

On Monday, the Ghaizabad Police recovered the body of a 30-year-old law student, he was reported missing on October 9. The police found his body from a pit in the basement of his former landlord's house in Sahibabad.

According to the Hindustan Times, the law student has been identified as Pankaj Kumar Singh from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. He was a fourth-year law student of a private college in Sahibabad. He was reported missing by his family on October 9. His family has said that after he left his rented home in the same locality around 9.50 am, he was not seen thereafter. Pankaj was living in the first-floor flat of a building owned by one Hari Om Singh.

After Pankaj went missing, his family started searching him. But after they failed to search him they approached the police and lodged a complaint. The police then lodged an FIR under section 365 (kidnapping) of the IPC. While investigating, the cops visited Pankaj’s former landlord, while examining the basement they found three rooms were constructed. On probing, cops realised that something was buried there.

Later when the cops started digging the cemented area, they found man’s decomposed body at a depth of about six feet. The cops then sent the body for autopsy. Hari Om had left his house on the day Pankaj went missing. Later, his wife and two daughters also left the house. This raised suspicion, the cops are now on the looked for the family.