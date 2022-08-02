e-Paper Get App

30-year-old man tests positive for monkeypox in Kerala, 5th case in the state

Kerala Health Minister Veena George, on Tuesday, told ANI that the man had reached Kozhikode airport on July 27 from the United Arab Emirates.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 03:24 PM IST
Photo: PTI

A 30-year-old man from Kerala has tested positive for monkeypox, marking it the fifth case of the infection in the state.

(This is a developing story...)

