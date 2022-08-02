30-year-old man tests positive for monkeypox in Kerala, 5th case in the state

A 30-year-old man from Kerala has tested positive for monkeypox, marking it the fifth case of the infection in the state.
Kerala Health Minister Veena George, on Tuesday, told ANI that the man had reached Kozhikode airport on July 27 from the United Arab Emirates.
(This is a developing story...)
