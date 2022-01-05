30 staff members at Bihar CM's residence test positive for COVID-19

At least 30 staff at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna have tested positive for COVID-19. The Chief Minister’s house on Circular road has turned into a COVID-19 hotspot.

Those who tested positive for COVID-19 include security staff of CM and staff members in the bungalow.

Chairman of the Bihar legislative council, Awadesh Narain Singh, two deputy chief ministers, Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi have put themselves in isolation after they too were found with COVID-19 symptoms.

Excise Minister Sunil Kumar, Education and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Education Minister Ashok Choudhary and welfare minister Santosh Kumar have also been reported to be infected with the virus.

In Nalanda medical College hospital, 227 doctors, in AIIMS 12, in Indira Gandhi Institute of medical sciences 10 and in Patna Medical College Hospital five doctors have been reported to be infected with the virus.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 03:37 PM IST